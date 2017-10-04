Hospital Beds Crisis

Demands for change as trolley figures reach a record high.
The guns, ammunition and surveillance equipment used by the Las Vegas killer Stephen Paddock
Is a price war on the way after a leading health insurer announced a premium price cut?
Police investigating the deadliest mass shooting in recent US history are still trying to establish a...
A court has been told that the former Irish Times sports journalist Tom Humphreys exchanged 16...
The Government's limited financial wiggle room ahead of next week's budget has been laid bare this...
Investigations into the background of the Las Vegas killer as hundreds remain seriously ill in hospital
Striking for a split - taking to the streets for an independent day of action in Catalonia
Music legend Tom Petty dies at the age of 66.
I'll have the latest on the #vegasshooting at 1230 with @ColetteFitzIRL @3NewsIreland
No winner of last night's Euromillions jackpot worth 190 million euro. Jackpot will reach new record high on Friday #3News
Minister for Foreign Affairs & Trade, Simon Coveney begins a two day visit to Washington DC today #3News
Gardai in Dublin are investigating a cash-in-transit robbery at a bank in Lucan #3News
The French Parliament has approved tough new anti-terror laws. Would make permanent some measures imposed as part of a state of emergency
Catalonia will declare independence in days, according to the Catalan leader who gave his first TV interview since Sunday's vote last night
One in Four says its worried that sex offenders may be continuing to abuse children even though its brought them to the attention of Tusla
New details of police investigation into shooting have been revealed, as President Trump prepares to visit Las Vegas today #3News