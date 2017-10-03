A court has been told that the former Irish Times sports journalist Tom Humphreys exchanged 16 thousand text messages over a three month period, with a teenage girl he admitted sexually exploiting.
Police investigating the deadliest mass shooting in recent US history are still trying to establish a...
The Government's limited financial wiggle room ahead of next week's budget has been laid bare this...
Investigations into the background of the Las Vegas killer as hundreds remain seriously ill in hospital
Striking for a split - taking to the streets for an independent day of action in Catalonia
Music legend Tom Petty dies at the age of 66.
In the last hour, police revealed that 58 people have been confirmed dead. 515 were injured. Any link...
Las Vegas officials have been briefing the media about the gunman, Stephen Paddock. They've ruled out...
Stuart McCormick has been explaining how he and his partner ended up cowering between two vehicles in...
U.S. President Trump has arrived in Puerto Rico to view damage caused by Hurricane Maria
Exchequer returns: Health spending €166 million (1.6%) ahead of profile in year to date. Total current spending €119 million below profile.
Latest exchequer returns t.co/8TRF8PLK0B
US expels 15 Cuban diplomats after mysterious acoustic attacks on embassy personnel in Havana
