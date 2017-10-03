Tuesday, 03 October 2017

Las Vegas Attack

Police investigating the deadliest mass shooting in recent US history are still trying to establish a motive for the attack. 

Tom Humphreys

A court has been told that the former Irish Times sports journalist Tom Humphreys exchanged 16...

Tuesday, 03 October 2017

Budget Preview

The Government's limited financial wiggle room ahead of next week's budget has been laid bare this...

Tuesday, 03 October 2017

Who Was The Las Vegas Shooter

Investigations into the background of the Las Vegas killer as hundreds remain seriously ill in hospital

Tuesday, 03 October 2017

Strike In Catalonia

Striking for a split - taking to the streets for an independent day of action in Catalonia 

Tuesday, 03 October 2017

Tom Petty Passes Away

Music legend Tom Petty dies at the age of 66.  

Tuesday, 03 October 2017

Las Vegas attack latest

In the last hour, police revealed that 58 people have been confirmed dead. 515 were injured. Any link...

Monday, 02 October 2017

Las Vegas gunman

Las Vegas officials have been briefing the media about the gunman, Stephen Paddock. They've ruled out...

Monday, 02 October 2017

Stuart McCormick eyewitness account

Stuart McCormick has been explaining how he and his partner ended up cowering between two vehicles in...

Monday, 02 October 2017
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your 7pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/M2YuCWVIY5

6:59 PM - 3 Oct 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at Seven on Be3 - We're leading tonight with continuing coverage of Las Vegas gun massacre. @ZaraKing reports on search for motive.

6:50 PM - 3 Oct 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your 5pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/5bXSTrbTRu

5:22 PM - 3 Oct 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

U.S. President Trump has arrived in Puerto Rico to view damage caused by Hurricane Maria

4:58 PM - 3 Oct 17

3News
@paulcolgan
Follow

Exchequer returns: Health spending €166 million (1.6%) ahead of profile in year to date. Total current spending €119 million below profile.

4:45 PM - 3 Oct 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Latest exchequer returns t.co/8TRF8PLK0B

4:44 PM - 3 Oct 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

US expels 15 Cuban diplomats after mysterious acoustic attacks on embassy personnel in Havana

4:30 PM - 3 Oct 17

3News
@PaulByrne_1
Follow

190 million reasons to party with EuroMillions tonight. See #3News @5.30. @NationalLottery 1 man wants to buy a nic… t.co/IqQyaaFMO0

4:06 PM - 3 Oct 17