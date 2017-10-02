Tuesday, 3rd October

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - searching for a motive for the Las Vegas massacre as survivors reveal their horrifying ordeal
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - massacre in Las Vegas
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.
Trying to end the turbulent times. Ryanair reveals how it'll deal with passengers on refunds,...
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - hundreds of Ryanair flights to be cancelled out of Dublin over the...
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - the crisis deepens at Ryanair. More flights are cancelled - thousands...
Gardai make an arrest over a fatal fire in Kildare, 30 years ago. It comes just days after the case...
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - a suspicious death in County Cork.
Your 7pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/M2YuCWVIY5
On 3News at Seven on Be3 - We're leading tonight with continuing coverage of Las Vegas gun massacre. @ZaraKing reports on search for motive.
Your 5pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/5bXSTrbTRu
U.S. President Trump has arrived in Puerto Rico to view damage caused by Hurricane Maria
Exchequer returns: Health spending €166 million (1.6%) ahead of profile in year to date. Total current spending €119 million below profile.
Latest exchequer returns t.co/8TRF8PLK0B
US expels 15 Cuban diplomats after mysterious acoustic attacks on embassy personnel in Havana
190 million reasons to party with EuroMillions tonight. See #3News @5.30. @NationalLottery 1 man wants to buy a nic… t.co/IqQyaaFMO0