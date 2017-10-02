On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - the motive for mass murder in Las Vegas
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - mass murder on the Las Vegas Strip
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - a dangerous game of name calling.
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - up in the air at Ryanair.
Your 3pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/qGXmbqyRbP
Ireland's youth unemployment rate is higher than thought - after revisions - it stood at 14.8% in September (though fell from 15.3% in Aug).
Rock legend Tom Petty dies aged 66. I'll look back at his life and times on #3News at 12.30
Gardai have renewed their appeal for info about the murder of 81 year old Michael Crowe in a house fire in Newbridge 8 years ago #3News
The Wild Honey Inn in Lisdoonvarna has become the first restaurant in the Midwest to be awarded a Michelin Star #3News
The Government is expected to discuss stricter data laws today, ahead of the publication of report on tapping of journalists' phones #3News
Rock star Tom Petty has has died at the age of 66. His family has confirmed he passed away early this morning at a hospital in LA #3News
Major operation is underway to repatriate 110 thousand passengers stranded overseas after the collapse of Monarch airlines #3News