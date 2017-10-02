Tuesday, 03 October 2017

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - the motive for mass murder in Las Vegas

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - mass murder on the Las Vegas Strip

Monday, 02 October 2017

Friday, 29 September

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Friday, 29 September 2017

Thursday, 28 September

Thursday, 28 September 2017

Wednesday, 27 September

Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Tuesday, 26 September

Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Monday, 25 September

Monday, 25 September 2017

Friday, 22 September

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - a dangerous game of name calling.

Friday, 22 September 2017

Thursday, 21 September

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - up in the air at Ryanair.

Thursday, 21 September 2017
Your 3pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/qGXmbqyRbP

3:05 PM - 3 Oct 17

Ireland's youth unemployment rate is higher than thought - after revisions - it stood at 14.8% in September (though fell from 15.3% in Aug).

1:36 PM - 3 Oct 17

Rock legend Tom Petty dies aged 66. I'll look back at his life and times on #3News at 12.30

11:30 AM - 3 Oct 17

Gardai have renewed their appeal for info about the murder of 81 year old Michael Crowe in a house fire in Newbridge 8 years ago #3News

9:50 AM - 3 Oct 17

The Wild Honey Inn in Lisdoonvarna has become the first restaurant in the Midwest to be awarded a Michelin Star #3News

6:30 AM - 3 Oct 17

The Government is expected to discuss stricter data laws today, ahead of the publication of report on tapping of journalists' phones #3News

6:29 AM - 3 Oct 17

Rock star Tom Petty has has died at the age of 66. His family has confirmed he passed away early this morning at a hospital in LA #3News

6:29 AM - 3 Oct 17

Major operation is underway to repatriate 110 thousand passengers stranded overseas after the collapse of Monarch airlines #3News

6:28 AM - 3 Oct 17