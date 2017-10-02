Property Price Rise Continues

Still rising - the latest property report shows family home prices, increasing yet again
More than 50 people killed and hundreds injured after a gunman opened fire on crowds at a country...
Who reigns in Spain? - a constitutional crisis over Catalan independence after Madrid moves to shut...
Ryanair reveals how it'll deal with passengers on refunds, re-routing and compensation.
A garda whistleblower has claimed there was widespread use of the force's Pulse computer system as a...
Renewed calls on the Government to declare a national emergency on housing as the number of...
Ryanair has been given a deadline of five o'clock this evening to outline its compensation policy for...
More than twenty people have been killed in a rush hour stampede in India. Emergency services remain...
Acting Garda Commissioner looks set to be called BACK to the Public Accounts Committee, to explain the...
U.S. President Donald Trump due to make a statement shortly on Las Vegas shooting
Your 3pm 3News 60 second update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/C4HGNv5vsN
U.S. media reports President Trump expected to address the nation after Las Vegas shooting
Latest: Las Vegas police say 406 people injured in concert shooting
I'll have a full report on #vegasshooting at 1230 @3NewsIreland with @ColetteFitzIRL Over 50 confirmed dead, over 200 more injured
LVMPD say this will be a long investigation #vegasshooting
The gunman has been named as 64 year old Stephen Paddock #vegasshooting
Police confirm more than 50 people killed in #vegasshooting Over 200 others injured @3NewsIreland