50 Killed At Music Festival

More than 50 people killed and hundreds injured after a gunman opened fire on crowds at a country music concert

Crisis in Catalonia

Who reigns in Spain? - a constitutional crisis over Catalan independence after Madrid moves to shut...

Property Price Rise Continues

Still rising - the latest property report shows family home prices,  increasing yet again

Trying to end the turbulent times

Ryanair reveals how it'll deal with passengers on refunds, re-routing and compensation.

Widespread use of the Pulse computer system

A garda whistleblower has claimed there was widespread use of the force's Pulse computer system as a...

Fresh calls to declare a national emergency

Renewed calls on the Government to declare a national emergency on housing as the number of...

Ryanair faces a customer care deadline

Ryanair has been given a deadline of five o'clock this evening to outline its compensation policy for...

More than twenty killed in stampede in Mumbai

More than twenty people have been killed in a rush hour stampede in India. Emergency services remain...

Garda station controversy continues

Acting Garda Commissioner looks set to be called BACK to the Public Accounts Committee, to explain the...

U.S. President Donald Trump due to make a statement shortly on Las Vegas shooting

3:33 PM - 2 Oct 17

Your 3pm 3News 60 second update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/C4HGNv5vsN

3:14 PM - 2 Oct 17

U.S. media reports President Trump expected to address the nation after Las Vegas shooting

3:09 PM - 2 Oct 17

Latest: Las Vegas police say 406 people injured in concert shooting

1:57 PM - 2 Oct 17

I'll have a full report on #vegasshooting at 1230 @3NewsIreland with @ColetteFitzIRL Over 50 confirmed dead, over 200 more injured

12:23 PM - 2 Oct 17

LVMPD say this will be a long investigation #vegasshooting

12:05 PM - 2 Oct 17

The gunman has been named as 64 year old Stephen Paddock #vegasshooting

12:05 PM - 2 Oct 17

Police confirm more than 50 people killed in #vegasshooting Over 200 others injured @3NewsIreland

12:05 PM - 2 Oct 17