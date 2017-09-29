Monday, 02 October 2017

3News at 12.30

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - mass murder on the Las Vegas Strip

Friday, 29 September

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Friday, 29 September 2017

Thursday, 28 September

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Thursday, 28 September 2017

Wednesday, 27 September

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.  

Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Tuesday, 26 September

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Monday, 25 September

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Monday, 25 September 2017

Friday, 22 September

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - a dangerous game of name calling.

Friday, 22 September 2017

Thursday, 21 September

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - up in the air at Ryanair.

Thursday, 21 September 2017

Wednesday, 20 September

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - deadly earthquake hits Mexico.

Wednesday, 20 September 2017
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

U.S. President Donald Trump due to make a statement shortly on Las Vegas shooting

3:33 PM - 2 Oct 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your 3pm 3News 60 second update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/C4HGNv5vsN

3:14 PM - 2 Oct 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

U.S. media reports President Trump expected to address the nation after Las Vegas shooting

3:09 PM - 2 Oct 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Latest: Las Vegas police say 406 people injured in concert shooting

1:57 PM - 2 Oct 17

3News
@AislingNiCTV3
Follow

I'll have a full report on #vegasshooting at 1230 @3NewsIreland with @ColetteFitzIRL Over 50 confirmed dead, over 200 more injured

12:23 PM - 2 Oct 17

3News
@AislingNiCTV3
Follow

LVMPD say this will be a long investigation #vegasshooting

12:05 PM - 2 Oct 17

3News
@AislingNiCTV3
Follow

The gunman has been named as 64 year old Stephen Paddock #vegasshooting

12:05 PM - 2 Oct 17

3News
@AislingNiCTV3
Follow

Police confirm more than 50 people killed in #vegasshooting Over 200 others injured @3NewsIreland

12:05 PM - 2 Oct 17