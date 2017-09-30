Sunday, 01 October 2017

Sunday, 1st October

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Saturday, 30th September

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.

Saturday, 30 September 2017

Friday, 29th September

Trying to end the turbulent times. Ryanair reveals how it'll deal with passengers on refunds,...

Friday, 29 September 2017

Thursday, 28 September

On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - hundreds of Ryanair flights to be cancelled out of Dublin over the...

Thursday, 28 September 2017

3News at 5.30

On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - the crisis deepens at Ryanair. More flights are cancelled - thousands...

Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Tuesday, 26th September

Gardai make an arrest over a fatal fire in Kildare, 30 years ago. It comes just days after the case...

Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Monday, 25th September

On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - a suspicious death in County Cork.

Monday, 25 September 2017

3News at 5.30

On 3News at 5:30 - Chancellor Angela Merkel wins an historic fourth term in office after millions of...

Sunday, 24 September 2017

3News at 5.30

On 3News at 5:30 this evening - Gardai investigate a death in Dublin after a car crash on a suburban...

Saturday, 23 September 2017
Click here to view more
3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

On #3News at 5.30, I'll have the latest on the violent clashes in Spain as police try to stop a vote on independence in Catalonia

5:25 PM - 1 Oct 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at 5:30 - We're leading this evening with violent scenes on Barcelona's streets after Spanish police crackdown on independence vote

5:15 PM - 1 Oct 17

3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
Follow

Violence on the streets of Barcelona, join myself and @FergalOBrienTV3 for the latest @3NewsIreland at 530 t.co/74yxRug1KS

4:50 PM - 1 Oct 17

3News
@KevinPurcell_
Follow

Coming up on @3NewsIreland at 17.30. I speak to innovators and climate change experts at the @CitizAssembly . @foeireland @trocaire

4:47 PM - 1 Oct 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Greystones golfer Paul Dunne has won the British Masters, his first European Tour win

4:29 PM - 1 Oct 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Gardai say a man is due in court tomorrow charged with firearms offences after a seizure in Ballymun, Dublin on Friday.

4:13 PM - 1 Oct 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

French media reporting man shot dead at Marseille railway station after attacking people with a knife

1:56 PM - 1 Oct 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Catalan officials say more than 300 people injured in Barcelona clashes during disputed referendum

1:49 PM - 1 Oct 17