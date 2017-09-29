Friday, 29 September 2017

Widespread use of the Pulse computer system

A garda whistleblower has claimed there was widespread use of the force's Pulse computer system as a social media site.

Trying to end the turbulent times

Ryanair reveals how it'll deal with passengers on refunds, re-routing and compensation.

Friday, 29 September 2017

Fresh calls to declare a national emergency

Renewed calls on the Government to declare a national emergency on housing as the number of...

Friday, 29 September 2017

Ryanair faces a customer care deadline

Ryanair has been given a deadline of five o'clock this evening to outline its compensation policy for...

Friday, 29 September 2017

More than twenty killed in stampede in Mumbai

More than twenty people have been killed in a rush hour stampede in India. Emergency services remain...

Friday, 29 September 2017

Garda station controversy continues

Acting Garda Commissioner looks set to be called BACK to the Public Accounts Committee, to explain the...

Friday, 29 September 2017

Ryanair Crisis Continues

The airline's on a collision course with the Aviation Regulator in Britain over its treatment of...

Thursday, 28 September 2017

Drugs Seizure At Dublin Port

Almost two and a half million euro worth of cannabis is discovered in a truck that arrived from...

Thursday, 28 September 2017

Lifeline Drug

Patients appealing for a lifeline as funding is pulled for their life changing medication

Thursday, 28 September 2017
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Our 3News at Ten is on Be3. We're leading tonight with the latest on the Ryanair flights crisis. #Ryanair

9:54 PM - 29 Sep 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

US Health Secretary Tom Price has resigned over use of private planes for official business.

9:48 PM - 29 Sep 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

No winner of Euromillions jackpot worth 178 million euro

9:43 PM - 29 Sep 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your 7pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/J2dkmYO0zD

7:01 PM - 29 Sep 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at Seven on Be3 - Ryanair responds on flights crisis. Latest live with @ZaraKing #ryanaircancellations

6:59 PM - 29 Sep 17

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

On #3News at 7 on @be3Ireland - Ryanair latest, Disclosures Tribunal hears from whistleblower and number of homeless children tops 3,000

6:42 PM - 29 Sep 17

3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Follow

Garda Keith Harrison tells #DisclosuresTribunal the Pulse Database was used like a "social media site" by Gardai in… t.co/p9yHV7PzPW

5:27 PM - 29 Sep 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Coming up on 3News at 5;30 - Latest on Ryanair flights crisis with @ZaraKing live at Dublin Airport

5:26 PM - 29 Sep 17