Garda station controversy continues

Acting Garda Commissioner looks set to be called BACK to the Public Accounts Committee, to explain the decision to re-open Stepaside Garda Station.
Ryanair has been given a deadline of five o'clock this evening to outline its compensation policy for...
More than twenty people have been killed in a rush hour stampede in India. Emergency services remain...
The airline's on a collision course with the Aviation Regulator in Britain over its treatment of...
Almost two and a half million euro worth of cannabis is discovered in a truck that arrived from...
Patients appealing for a lifeline as funding is pulled for their life changing medication
It's emerged that the Garda report behind the re-opening of Stepaside Garda Station, also recommended...
Two people have been rushed to hospital following an accident involving pedestrians and a truck in...
A number of patients suffering from genetic emphysema will have their medication fully withdrawn by...
#BREAKING Clarification from @Ryanair on what disrupted passengers are fully entitled to. As requested by @uk_caa M… t.co/NBETLOj4dH
#BREAKING Ryanair full response to @UK_CAA t.co/0a5waKLQab @3NewsIreland
Your 3pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/uoYu0tQIXy
On #3news at 12.30 Garda Keith Harrison denies "inventing" evidence at the #DisclosuresTribunal t.co/shXZC1lh4Q
Ryanair, Dublin house fire, and EU Leaders Summit, all coming up in the news at 10 with me @IrelandAMTV3 @3NewsIreland
Ryanair facing 5pm deadline over passenger compensation, I'll have the latest with @GerryFoleyTV on @IrelandAMTV3 a… t.co/dho3C7zNuW
Chris Wray has been formally installed as the new Director of the FBI after President Trump fired James Comey in May.
Coming up in the news at 7 @IrelandAMTV3 Ryanair given 5pm deadline to outline compensation for passengers @3NewsIreland @GerryFoleyTV