Friday, 29 September 2017

Ryanair faces a customer care deadline

Ryanair has been given a deadline of five o'clock this evening to outline its compensation policy for passengers. 

More than twenty killed in stampede in Mumbai

More than twenty people have been killed in a rush hour stampede in India. Emergency services remain...

Friday, 29 September 2017

Garda station controversy continues

Acting Garda Commissioner looks set to be called BACK to the Public Accounts Committee, to explain the...

Friday, 29 September 2017

Ryanair Crisis Continues

The airline's on a collision course with the Aviation Regulator in Britain over its treatment of...

Thursday, 28 September 2017

Drugs Seizure At Dublin Port

Almost two and a half million euro worth of cannabis is discovered in a truck that arrived from...

Thursday, 28 September 2017

Lifeline Drug

Patients appealing for a lifeline as funding is pulled for their life changing medication

Thursday, 28 September 2017

Apology from acting Garda commissioner in Stepaside side step

It's emerged that the Garda report behind the re-opening of Stepaside Garda Station, also recommended...

Thursday, 28 September 2017

Two injured in traffic accident in Dundalk

Two people have been rushed to hospital following an accident involving pedestrians and a truck in...

Thursday, 28 September 2017

Number of patients to have medication withdrawn

A number of patients suffering from genetic emphysema will have their medication fully withdrawn by...

Thursday, 28 September 2017
3News
@ZaraKing
Follow

#BREAKING Clarification from @Ryanair on what disrupted passengers are fully entitled to. As requested by @uk_caa M… t.co/NBETLOj4dH

4:21 PM - 29 Sep 17

3News
@ZaraKing
Follow

#BREAKING Ryanair full response to @UK_CAA t.co/0a5waKLQab @3NewsIreland

4:04 PM - 29 Sep 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your 3pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/uoYu0tQIXy

3:00 PM - 29 Sep 17

3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Follow

On #3news at 12.30 Garda Keith Harrison denies "inventing" evidence at the #DisclosuresTribunal t.co/shXZC1lh4Q

12:23 PM - 29 Sep 17

3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
Follow

Ryanair, Dublin house fire, and EU Leaders Summit, all coming up in the news at 10 with me @IrelandAMTV3 @3NewsIreland

9:49 AM - 29 Sep 17

3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
Follow

Ryanair facing 5pm deadline over passenger compensation, I'll have the latest with @GerryFoleyTV on @IrelandAMTV3 a… t.co/dho3C7zNuW

8:41 AM - 29 Sep 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Chris Wray has been formally installed as the new Director of the FBI after President Trump fired James Comey in May.

7:41 AM - 29 Sep 17

3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
Follow

Coming up in the news at 7 @IrelandAMTV3 Ryanair given 5pm deadline to outline compensation for passengers @3NewsIreland @GerryFoleyTV

6:52 AM - 29 Sep 17