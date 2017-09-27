Thursday, 28 September 2017

3News at 7

Garda Commissioner has denied the force was put under political pressure to reopen Stepaside Garda Station in South County Dublin

3News at 7

On 3 News at 7 - thousands of passengers are set to be disrupted as Ryanair cancels more flights

Wednesday, 27 September 2017

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3News

Friday, 22 September 2017

Thursday, 21 September

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.

Thursday, 21 September 2017

Wednesday, 20 September

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.

Wednesday, 20 September 2017

3News at 7

On 3News at Seven - An astonishing threat from President Trump to "totally destroy" North...

Tuesday, 19 September 2017

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.

Friday, 15 September 2017

Thursday, 14 September

The latest news update at 7pm.

Thursday, 14 September 2017

Wednesday, 13 September

The latest news update at 7pm.

Wednesday, 13 September 2017
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Also at 10 w/@GerLynaghTV3 Ryanair troubles, emphysema patients call on HSE to fund #respreeza & @sineadkissane on Kevin Doyle's retirement

9:38 PM - 28 Sep 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

2/2 the only station recommended for reopening, and that the others were just mentioned in passing as likely candidates in a future report.

9:31 PM - 28 Sep 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Coming up at 10pm: Garda sources move to clarify comments made by the Acting Garda Commissioner. They told @3NewsIreland Stepaside was 1/2

9:30 PM - 28 Sep 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your 7pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/qongMo2Q9W

7:16 PM - 28 Sep 17

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Presenting #3News on @be3Ireland at 7 - join us shortly for a full round-up of Thursday's news

6:51 PM - 28 Sep 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Will passengers be put off by #RyanairCancellations? The take from crisis PR expert Terry Prone @3NewsIreland at 5.… t.co/AVcfrroS9V

5:24 PM - 28 Sep 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your 5pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/LjrvqOy7uZ

5:05 PM - 28 Sep 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your 3pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/bLbMOb40vq

3:09 PM - 28 Sep 17