3News at 7

Garda Commissioner has denied the force was put under political pressure to reopen Stepaside Garda Station in South County Dublin
On 3 News at 7 - thousands of passengers are set to be disrupted as Ryanair cancels more flights
The latest national and international news stories from 3News
The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.
The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.
On 3News at Seven - An astonishing threat from President Trump to "totally destroy" North...
The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.
The latest news update at 7pm.
The latest news update at 7pm.
Also at 10 w/@GerLynaghTV3 Ryanair troubles, emphysema patients call on HSE to fund #respreeza & @sineadkissane on Kevin Doyle's retirement
2/2 the only station recommended for reopening, and that the others were just mentioned in passing as likely candidates in a future report.
Coming up at 10pm: Garda sources move to clarify comments made by the Acting Garda Commissioner. They told @3NewsIreland Stepaside was 1/2
Your 7pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/qongMo2Q9W
Presenting #3News on @be3Ireland at 7 - join us shortly for a full round-up of Thursday's news
Will passengers be put off by #RyanairCancellations? The take from crisis PR expert Terry Prone @3NewsIreland at 5.… t.co/AVcfrroS9V
Your 5pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/LjrvqOy7uZ
Your 3pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/bLbMOb40vq