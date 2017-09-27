Thursday, 28 September

On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - hundreds of Ryanair flights to be cancelled out of Dublin over the coming months
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - the crisis deepens at Ryanair. More flights are cancelled - thousands...
Gardai make an arrest over a fatal fire in Kildare, 30 years ago. It comes just days after the case...
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - a suspicious death in County Cork.
On 3News at 5:30 - Chancellor Angela Merkel wins an historic fourth term in office after millions of...
On 3News at 5:30 this evening - Gardai investigate a death in Dublin after a car crash on a suburban...
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette...
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
Also at 10 w/@GerLynaghTV3 Ryanair troubles, emphysema patients call on HSE to fund #respreeza & @sineadkissane on Kevin Doyle's retirement
2/2 the only station recommended for reopening, and that the others were just mentioned in passing as likely candidates in a future report.
Coming up at 10pm: Garda sources move to clarify comments made by the Acting Garda Commissioner. They told @3NewsIreland Stepaside was 1/2
Your 7pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/qongMo2Q9W
Presenting #3News on @be3Ireland at 7 - join us shortly for a full round-up of Thursday's news
Will passengers be put off by #RyanairCancellations? The take from crisis PR expert Terry Prone @3NewsIreland at 5.… t.co/AVcfrroS9V
Your 5pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/LjrvqOy7uZ
Your 3pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/bLbMOb40vq