Thursday, 28 September 2017

Thursday, 28 September

On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - hundreds of Ryanair flights to be cancelled out of Dublin over the coming months 

3News at 5.30

On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - the crisis deepens at Ryanair. More flights are cancelled - thousands...

Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Tuesday, 26th September

Gardai make an arrest over a fatal fire in Kildare, 30 years ago. It comes just days after the case...

Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Monday, 25th September

On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - a suspicious death in County Cork.

Monday, 25 September 2017

3News at 5.30

On 3News at 5:30 - Chancellor Angela Merkel wins an historic fourth term in office after millions of...

Sunday, 24 September 2017

3News at 5.30

On 3News at 5:30 this evening - Gardai investigate a death in Dublin after a car crash on a suburban...

Saturday, 23 September 2017

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Friday, 22 September 2017

Thursday, 21 September

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette...

Thursday, 21 September 2017

Wednesday, 20 September

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Wednesday, 20 September 2017
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Also at 10 w/@GerLynaghTV3 Ryanair troubles, emphysema patients call on HSE to fund #respreeza & @sineadkissane on Kevin Doyle's retirement

9:38 PM - 28 Sep 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

2/2 the only station recommended for reopening, and that the others were just mentioned in passing as likely candidates in a future report.

9:31 PM - 28 Sep 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Coming up at 10pm: Garda sources move to clarify comments made by the Acting Garda Commissioner. They told @3NewsIreland Stepaside was 1/2

9:30 PM - 28 Sep 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your 7pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/qongMo2Q9W

7:16 PM - 28 Sep 17

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Presenting #3News on @be3Ireland at 7 - join us shortly for a full round-up of Thursday's news

6:51 PM - 28 Sep 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Will passengers be put off by #RyanairCancellations? The take from crisis PR expert Terry Prone @3NewsIreland at 5.… t.co/AVcfrroS9V

5:24 PM - 28 Sep 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your 5pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/LjrvqOy7uZ

5:05 PM - 28 Sep 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your 3pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/bLbMOb40vq

3:09 PM - 28 Sep 17