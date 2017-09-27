Thursday, 28 September

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - a dangerous game of name calling.
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - up in the air at Ryanair.
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - deadly earthquake hits Mexico.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - no frills and no flights.
Your 5pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/LjrvqOy7uZ
Your 3pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/bLbMOb40vq
Ryanair Statement-"we will be meeting with the CAA and will comply fully with whatever requirements they ask us to" t.co/wfBHDCRYQz
Dublin has been selected to host the live televised UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying draw, which will take place in December 2018.
Coming up in the news at 7 @3NewsIreland Trump's tax plan, rail strike on cards, and Hugh Hefner dies @IrelandAMTV3 t.co/gyQiKoEV0Q
The founder of Playboy Magazine Hugh Hefner has died at the age of 91.
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has rejected claims by Donald Trump that the social media giant is biased against him.
The UK's Civil Aviation Authority could take legal action against Ryanair for not giving customers accurate information about their rights.