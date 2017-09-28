Number of patients to have medication withdrawn

A number of patients suffering from genetic emphysema will have their medication fully withdrawn by the end of the week.
It's emerged that the Garda report behind the re-opening of Stepaside Garda Station, also recommended...
Two people have been rushed to hospital following an accident involving pedestrians and a truck in...
More flights are cancelled - thousands more passengers are set to be disrupted
The Justice Minister has expressed concern about the predicted timeframe for appointing a new garda...
A new lifeline for mortgage holders in danger of losing their homes - but critics have rounded on the...
Policing Authority says that allegations that Garda management put pressure on members of the force to...
Gardai investigating the death of a man in County Cork earlier this week have now launched a murder...
Gardai investigating a triple murder following a house fire in County Kildare 30 years ago continue to...
Your 5pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/LjrvqOy7uZ
Your 3pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/bLbMOb40vq
Ryanair Statement-"we will be meeting with the CAA and will comply fully with whatever requirements they ask us to" t.co/wfBHDCRYQz
Dublin has been selected to host the live televised UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying draw, which will take place in December 2018.
Coming up in the news at 7 @3NewsIreland Trump's tax plan, rail strike on cards, and Hugh Hefner dies @IrelandAMTV3 t.co/gyQiKoEV0Q
The founder of Playboy Magazine Hugh Hefner has died at the age of 91.
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has rejected claims by Donald Trump that the social media giant is biased against him.
The UK's Civil Aviation Authority could take legal action against Ryanair for not giving customers accurate information about their rights.