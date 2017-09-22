Wednesday, 27 September

On 3 News at 10 - Mortgage holders in arrears are given a new lifeline - but critics say the scheme is unfair
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
Dozens reported dead after a powerful earthquake rocks Mexico city.
Tonight On 3News at 10 - Ryanair says sorry over the flight cancellation crisis
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
The latest news update at 10pm.
The latest news update at 10pm.
I'll have headlines before @TonightShowTV3 at 11. More on Trump tax plans, Ryanair chaos and man arrested over Kildare fire released
Presenting #3News at 10 on @be3Ireland. Join us then for a full round-up of Wednesday's events
Your 7pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/csVzrZaQtb
On #3News at 7 on @be3Ireland-Ryanair chaos continues,new scheme to help mortgages in arrears,Skibbereen murder and new motorway in the west
Your 5pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/4Y4Ofzuv9J
Your 3pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/29ujXooDLB
Less than a week after Michael O'Leary said there would be no further cancellations due to rostering at Ryanair the… t.co/thET1TfouG
Garda Keith Harrison's partner Marissa Simms is giving evidence at the #DisclosuresTribunal this morning- more on… t.co/igESaCiK09