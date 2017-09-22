Wednesday, 27 September 2017

3News at 7

On 3 News at 7 - thousands of passengers are set to be disrupted as Ryanair cancels more flights

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3News

Friday, 22 September 2017

Thursday, 21 September

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.

Thursday, 21 September 2017

Wednesday, 20 September

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.

Wednesday, 20 September 2017

3News at 7

On 3News at Seven - An astonishing threat from President Trump to "totally destroy" North...

Tuesday, 19 September 2017

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.

Friday, 15 September 2017

Thursday, 14 September

The latest news update at 7pm.

Thursday, 14 September 2017

Wednesday, 13 September

The latest news update at 7pm.

Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Tuesday, 12 September

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.

Tuesday, 12 September 2017
Click here to view more
3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

I'll have headlines before @TonightShowTV3 at 11. More on Trump tax plans, Ryanair chaos and man arrested over Kildare fire released

10:39 PM - 27 Sep 17

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Presenting #3News at 10 on @be3Ireland. Join us then for a full round-up of Wednesday's events

9:33 PM - 27 Sep 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your 7pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/csVzrZaQtb

7:00 PM - 27 Sep 17

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

On #3News at 7 on @be3Ireland-Ryanair chaos continues,new scheme to help mortgages in arrears,Skibbereen murder and new motorway in the west

6:41 PM - 27 Sep 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your 5pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/4Y4Ofzuv9J

5:10 PM - 27 Sep 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your 3pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/29ujXooDLB

3:02 PM - 27 Sep 17

3News
@paulcolgan
Follow

Less than a week after Michael O'Leary said there would be no further cancellations due to rostering at Ryanair the… t.co/thET1TfouG

2:57 PM - 27 Sep 17

3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Follow

Garda Keith Harrison's partner Marissa Simms is giving evidence at the #DisclosuresTribunal this morning- more on… t.co/igESaCiK09

12:28 PM - 27 Sep 17