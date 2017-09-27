Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Penalty points controversy and the role of Garda management under the microscope again

Policing Authority says that allegations that Garda management put pressure on members of the force to inflate breath test numbers, are extremely serious.

Ryanair Crisis Continues

More flights are cancelled - thousands more passengers are set to be disrupted

New Garda Comissioner

The Justice Minister has expressed concern about the predicted timeframe for appointing a new garda...

New Mortgage Rules

A new lifeline for mortgage holders in danger of losing their homes - but critics have rounded on the...

Gardai in Cork upgrade the investigation to murder

Gardai investigating the death of a man in County Cork earlier this week have now launched a murder...

Gardai investigating triple murder continue to question man

Gardai investigating a triple murder following a house fire in County Kildare 30 years ago continue to...

Gardai make an arrest over fatal fire in Kildare

Gardai make an arrest over a fatal fire in Kildare, 30 years ago. It comes just days after the case...

Motoring misery on the way

Petrol and diesel prices are set to rise even further as crude oil hits a new high.

Soap legend dies aged 77

The woman who played one of soap's most loved characters passes away at the age of 77.  

