Tuesday, 26th September

Highlights from Tuesday's games including Dortmund v Real Madrid, Man City v Shaktar Donetsk, Spartak Moscow v Liverpool and APOEL Nicosia v Tottenham
Highlights from the Group H clash at the Westfalenstadion
Highlights from the Group E clash at the Otkrytiye Arena
Highlights from the Group H clash at the GSP Stadium
Highlights from the Group F clash at the City of Manchester Stadium
Highlights from the Group E clash at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium
Highlights from the Group G clash at the Stade Louis II
Highlights from the Group G clash at Besiktas Park
Highlights from the Group F clash at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples
🚨Ovince Saint Preux v Yushin Okami🚨 The headline of UFC 117 starting shortly on @3eIreland #UFCon3e t.co/zqQqvTJ5mE
📺 The action continues from UFC 117 from Japan on @3eIreland - all building up to the main card: Saint Preux v Okam… t.co/6HYjm86hS1
Kane is able! 🗣️ The panel discuss Kane's next move... #TV3UCL t.co/1o632ZNefV
📌 Catch up with the action from UFC 117 over on @3eIreland now! Featuring the light heavyweight bout between Saint… t.co/jwaBMr77KA
Is he a keeper? 🗣️ BK & GS on Liverpool's goalie rotation 🔄 #TV3UCL t.co/6Hf4oOzQFR
Spartak Moscow V @LFC Highlights on @TV3Ireland now #TV3UCL
FT: @bvb 1-3 @realmadriden Goals from Bale & Ronaldo 2⃣ hand Real their first win at the Westfalenstadion🏟️ #TV3UCL t.co/CsNZXvtWT3
GOAL! Napoli 3-1 FEYENOORD 90' Amrabat Highlights from 9:45 on @TV3Ireland #TV3UCL