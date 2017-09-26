Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Napoli v Feyenoord

Highlights from the Group F clash at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples

Tuesday, 26th September

Highlights from Tuesday's games including Dortmund v Real Madrid, Man City v Shaktar Donetsk,...

Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Dortmund v Real Madrid

Highlights from the Group H clash at the Westfalenstadion

Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Highlights from the Group E clash at the Otkrytiye Arena

Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham

Highlights from the Group H clash at the GSP Stadium

Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Man City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Highlights from the Group F clash at the City of Manchester Stadium

Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Sevilla v NK Maribor

Highlights from the Group E clash at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium

Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Monaco v Porto

Highlights from the Group G clash at the Stade Louis II

Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Highlights from the Group G clash at Besiktas Park

Tuesday, 26 September 2017
🚨Ovince Saint Preux v Yushin Okami🚨 The headline of UFC 117 starting shortly on @3eIreland #UFCon3e t.co/zqQqvTJ5mE

12:20 AM - 27 Sep 17

📺 The action continues from UFC 117 from Japan on @3eIreland - all building up to the main card: Saint Preux v Okam… t.co/6HYjm86hS1

11:45 PM - 26 Sep 17

Kane is able! 🗣️ The panel discuss Kane's next move... #TV3UCL t.co/1o632ZNefV

11:13 PM - 26 Sep 17

📌 Catch up with the action from UFC 117 over on @3eIreland now! Featuring the light heavyweight bout between Saint… t.co/jwaBMr77KA

10:55 PM - 26 Sep 17

Is he a keeper? 🗣️ BK & GS on Liverpool's goalie rotation 🔄 #TV3UCL t.co/6Hf4oOzQFR

10:47 PM - 26 Sep 17

Spartak Moscow V @LFC Highlights on @TV3Ireland now #TV3UCL

9:49 PM - 26 Sep 17

FT: @bvb 1-3 @realmadriden Goals from Bale & Ronaldo 2⃣ hand Real their first win at the Westfalenstadion🏟️ #TV3UCL t.co/CsNZXvtWT3

9:36 PM - 26 Sep 17

GOAL! Napoli 3-1 FEYENOORD 90' Amrabat Highlights from 9:45 on @TV3Ireland #TV3UCL

9:36 PM - 26 Sep 17