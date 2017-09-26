Gardai make an arrest over fatal fire in Kildare

Gardai make an arrest over a fatal fire in Kildare, 30 years ago. It comes just days after the case was upgraded to a triple murder.
Petrol and diesel prices are set to rise even further as crude oil hits a new high.
The woman who played one of soap's most loved characters passes away at the age of 77.
There are calls for calm this lunchtime as nuclear tensions increase again between the US and North...
The cabinet is meeting this lunchtime at government buidlings and Ministers appear to have referenda...
Services are taking place in Wicklow today to remember sub officer Brian Murray and Firefighter Mark O...
The body of a man in his 40s was found at a house in Skibbereen.
The Minister for housing has said he's determined to tackle the issue of affordability, hand in hand...
3News economics correspondent Paul Colgan was in studio with analysis of the REA property report.
Two EuroMillions players in Ireland have won the plus top prize of half a million euro in tonight's draw.
Gardai say they are treating the death of a man in Skibbereen yesterday as murder
VIDEO: Unexpectedly romantic scenes in the #Dáil as the lights go out in the middle of business! @3NewsIreland t.co/rBCSewt9AU
