Tuesday, 26th September

Gardai make an arrest over a fatal fire in Kildare, 30 years ago. It comes just days after the case was upgraded to a triple murder.
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - a suspicious death in County Cork.
On 3News at 5:30 - Chancellor Angela Merkel wins an historic fourth term in office after millions of...
On 3News at 5:30 this evening - Gardai investigate a death in Dublin after a car crash on a suburban...
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette...
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - gunned down as he sat in his car
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - Ryanair says sorry over the flight cancellation crisis
Join us for late news update on @TonightShowTV3 #TonightTV3
One last hit of #3News just before @TonightShowTV3 #TonightTV3 - join us for the headlines at 11
Two EuroMillions players in Ireland have won the plus top prize of half a million euro in tonight's draw.
Gardai say they are treating the death of a man in Skibbereen yesterday as murder
On 3News at Ten - Another dire warning to North Korea tonight, abortion poll likely next summer and tributes paid to Corrie actress Liz Dawn
Presenting #3News on @be3Ireland at 10. Coming up, all Tuesday's top stories, including Trump's war of words with Kim Jong Un continues
VIDEO: Unexpectedly romantic scenes in the #Dáil as the lights go out in the middle of business! @3NewsIreland t.co/rBCSewt9AU
Your #3News 60 Second Update for 7pm with @Niamhk t.co/H3vQWCil2E