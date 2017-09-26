Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Calls for calm as tensions increase in Korean peninsula

There are calls for calm this lunchtime as nuclear tensions increase again between the US and North Korea. 

Gardai make an arrest over fatal fire in Kildare

Gardai make an arrest over a fatal fire in Kildare, 30 years ago. It comes just days after the case...

Motoring misery on the way

Petrol and diesel prices are set to rise even further as crude oil hits a new high.

Soap legend dies aged 77

The woman who played one of soap's most loved characters passes away at the age of 77.  

Referenda discussed at cabinet meeting

The cabinet is meeting this lunchtime at government buidlings and Ministers appear to have referenda...

Remembering firefighters on tenth anniversary of their deaths

Services are taking place in Wicklow today to remember sub officer Brian Murray and Firefighter Mark O...

A suspicious death in County Cork

The body of a man in his 40s was found at a house in Skibbereen.

Property price report makes grim reading for those looking to buy a home

The Minister for housing has said he's determined to tackle the issue of affordability, hand in hand...

House prices analysis

3News economics correspondent Paul Colgan was in studio with analysis of the REA property report. 

