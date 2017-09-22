Monday, 25 September

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - a dangerous game of name calling.
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - up in the air at Ryanair.
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - deadly earthquake hits Mexico.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - no frills and no flights.
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - London terror attack
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - one dead and 2 injured in an early morning fire
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - heroin killed my children.
Coming up on 3News at Ten - White House says America is not at war with North Korea. Join @Niamhk on Be3.
Gardaí say a man has died after a single-car crash in Lucan, Dublin
Your 7pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/SddMgbkUb1
On 3News at Seven on Be3 - Suspicious death in County Cork and North Korea accuses President Trump of declaring war after tweet threat. .
REPORT: Flood relief works taking place on the River Shannon at Banagher in Co Offaly #3News t.co/S2xoqw1Ha6
Prof Marie Cassidy and Garda Tech Bureau arrive at house in Skibbereen where man died this morning. Body to be remo… t.co/cDNwFweJ52
On #3News at 5.30, flood relief works get underway on the River Shannon at Banagher. I speak to @kevinboxermoran t.co/BUXRRCnFfS
On 3News at 5:30 this evening t.co/LNTgbQEdIO