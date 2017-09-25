Sunday, 24 September 2017

Merkel Wins Historic Fourth Term

Chancellor Angela Merkel wins an historic fourth term in office after millions of Germans vote

 

A suspicious death in County Cork

The body of a man in his 40s was found at a house in Skibbereen.

Monday, 25 September 2017

Property price report makes grim reading for those looking to buy a home

The Minister for housing has said he's determined to tackle the issue of affordability, hand in hand...

Monday, 25 September 2017

House prices analysis

3News economics correspondent Paul Colgan was in studio with analysis of the REA property report. 

Monday, 25 September 2017

U.S. Show Of Strength

US warplanes stage a show of strength near North Korea as nuclear tensions rise in the region  

Sunday, 24 September 2017

A Family's Plea

The family of a young man with severe autism is pleading with Cork City Council to provide adequate...

Sunday, 24 September 2017

Gas Alert

Thousands of gas customers in the West are still facing uncertainty over their supply into the...

Friday, 22 September 2017

George Hook steps down

Newstalk Radio confirmed today that George Hook is stepping down from his lunchtime show, but is set...

Friday, 22 September 2017

Brexit

The British prime minister has proposed a 2 year transition period after the Brexit talks finish in...

Friday, 22 September 2017
Coming up on 3News at Ten - White House says America is not at war with North Korea.

9:46 PM - 25 Sep 17

Gardaí say a man has died after a single-car crash in Lucan, Dublin

9:14 PM - 25 Sep 17

Your 7pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/SddMgbkUb1

7:03 PM - 25 Sep 17

On 3News at Seven on Be3 - Suspicious death in County Cork and North Korea accuses President Trump of declaring war after tweet threat.

6:48 PM - 25 Sep 17

REPORT: Flood relief works taking place on the River Shannon at Banagher in Co Offaly

6:12 PM - 25 Sep 17

Prof Marie Cassidy and Garda Tech Bureau arrive at house in Skibbereen where man died this morning. Body to be removed

5:42 PM - 25 Sep 17

On #3News at 5.30, flood relief works get underway on the River Shannon at Banagher.

5:41 PM - 25 Sep 17

On 3News at 5:30 this evening t.co/LNTgbQEdIO

5:25 PM - 25 Sep 17