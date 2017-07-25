On 3News this lunchtime- the water crisis drags on.
On 3News at 12:30 this Lunchtime - North East water crisis deepens with another delay in getting...
On 3News at 12:30 this Lunchtime - getting worse before it gets better for tens of thousands of people...
On 3News at 12:30 this Lunchtime - three dead in Louth crash.
On 3News at 12:30 this Lunchtime - gangland investigation arrests
On 3News at 12:30 this Lunchtime - Drowning tragedy.
On 3News at 12:30 this Lunchtime - 4 million euro drugs haul.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
On 3News at 12:30 this Lunchtime - a court hears how club rivalry led to the murder of a man in...
VIDEO: Taoiseach pays tribute to Vincent #vinb t.co/Gtfvc3lzYo
VIDEO: Taoiseach tells #vinb he gets up at 6:45am t.co/tQmjjp6Xmw
VIDEO: Taoiseach on the housing crisis #vinb t.co/M2jrzEi3B9
VIDEO: Taoiseach rules out coalition with Sinn Fein #vinb t.co/CPkizvmtlj
VIDEO: Taoiseach discusses meaning of "middle class" #vinb t.co/KVuaGSPUog
VIDEO: Taoiseach and Vincent discuss housing crisis #vinb t.co/facDs6yMRd
VIDEO: Taoiseach rules out coalition with Sinn Fein #vinb t.co/znKxb2L10X
VIDEO: Taoiseach discusses the meaning of "middle class" #vinb t.co/xgGL0kwsM8