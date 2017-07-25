Wednesday, 26 July 2017

3News at 12.30

On 3News this lunchtime- the water crisis drags on.

3News at 12.30

On 3News at 12:30 this Lunchtime - North East water crisis deepens with another delay in getting...

Tuesday, 25 July 2017

3News at 12.30

On 3News at 12:30 this Lunchtime - getting worse before it gets better for tens of thousands of people...

Monday, 24 July 2017

3News at 12.30

On 3News at 12:30 this Lunchtime - three dead in Louth crash.

Friday, 21 July 2017

3News at 12.30

On 3News at 12:30 this Lunchtime - gangland investigation arrests

Thursday, 20 July 2017

3News at 12.30

On 3News at 12:30 this Lunchtime - Drowning tragedy.

Wednesday, 19 July 2017

3News at 12.30

On 3News at 12:30 this Lunchtime - 4 million euro drugs haul.

Tuesday, 18 July 2017

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Monday, 17 July 2017

3News at 12:30

On 3News at 12:30 this Lunchtime - a court hears how club rivalry led to the murder of a man in...

Friday, 14 July 2017
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

VIDEO: Taoiseach pays tribute to Vincent #vinb t.co/Gtfvc3lzYo

12:25 AM - 27 Jul 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

VIDEO: Taoiseach tells #vinb he gets up at 6:45am t.co/tQmjjp6Xmw

12:22 AM - 27 Jul 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

VIDEO: Taoiseach on the housing crisis #vinb t.co/M2jrzEi3B9

12:20 AM - 27 Jul 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

VIDEO: Taoiseach rules out coalition with Sinn Fein #vinb t.co/CPkizvmtlj

12:17 AM - 27 Jul 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

VIDEO: Taoiseach discusses meaning of "middle class" #vinb t.co/KVuaGSPUog

12:16 AM - 27 Jul 17

3News
@TonightWithVinB
Follow

VIDEO: Taoiseach and Vincent discuss housing crisis #vinb t.co/facDs6yMRd

11:55 PM - 26 Jul 17

3News
@TonightWithVinB
Follow

VIDEO: Taoiseach rules out coalition with Sinn Fein #vinb t.co/znKxb2L10X

11:42 PM - 26 Jul 17

3News
@TonightWithVinB
Follow

VIDEO: Taoiseach discusses the meaning of "middle class" #vinb t.co/xgGL0kwsM8

11:33 PM - 26 Jul 17