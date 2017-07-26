Wednesday, 26 July 2017

Water Woes

It's day 6 of the water crisis in Louth and Meath.

Last Cabinet Meeting

The last cabinet meeting before the summer break is taking place today.

Wednesday, 26 July 2017

Cardinal Sins

The most senior Australian Catholic Cleric will plead not guilty to allegations of sexxual abuse.

Wednesday, 26 July 2017

Alan Cawley Is Convicted

Alan Cawley is convicted of beating Tom and Jack Blaine to death in their Castlebar home four years...

Tuesday, 25 July 2017

Limerick Road Crash

The tragic case of Marco Velocci and his son Alex, who died in a road crash in Limerick last year

Tuesday, 25 July 2017

Water Crisis Continues

Residents learning to cope as the Drogheda water crisis looks set to stretch into the weekend

Tuesday, 25 July 2017

Water Crisis

Residents and businesses in the North East of the country may have to wait until the weekend to have...

Tuesday, 25 July 2017

Back to School Costs

1 in 4 parents will have to deny their children some basic school items this year as they continue to...

Tuesday, 25 July 2017

Student Housing Crisis

The Union of students in Ireland has called for fresh thinking to tackle the upcoming third level...

Tuesday, 25 July 2017
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

VIDEO: Taoiseach pays tribute to Vincent #vinb t.co/Gtfvc3lzYo

12:25 AM - 27 Jul 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

VIDEO: Taoiseach tells #vinb he gets up at 6:45am t.co/tQmjjp6Xmw

12:22 AM - 27 Jul 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

VIDEO: Taoiseach on the housing crisis #vinb t.co/M2jrzEi3B9

12:20 AM - 27 Jul 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

VIDEO: Taoiseach rules out coalition with Sinn Fein #vinb t.co/CPkizvmtlj

12:17 AM - 27 Jul 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

VIDEO: Taoiseach discusses meaning of "middle class" #vinb t.co/KVuaGSPUog

12:16 AM - 27 Jul 17

3News
@TonightWithVinB
Follow

VIDEO: Taoiseach and Vincent discuss housing crisis #vinb t.co/facDs6yMRd

11:55 PM - 26 Jul 17

3News
@TonightWithVinB
Follow

VIDEO: Taoiseach rules out coalition with Sinn Fein #vinb t.co/znKxb2L10X

11:42 PM - 26 Jul 17

3News
@TonightWithVinB
Follow

VIDEO: Taoiseach discusses the meaning of "middle class" #vinb t.co/xgGL0kwsM8

11:33 PM - 26 Jul 17