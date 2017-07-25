Wednesday, 26 July 2017

Tuesday, 25th July

A current affairs programme from an alternative perspective focusing on issues of income and inequality.

Monday, 24th July

A current affairs programme from an alternative perspective, focusing on issues of income and...

Tuesday, 25 July 2017

Tonight With Vincent Browne

A current affairs programme from an alternative perspective, focusing on issues of income and...

Thursday, 20 July 2017

Tonight With Vincent Browne

A current affairs programme from an alternative perspective, focusing on issues of income and...

Wednesday, 19 July 2017

Tonight With Vincent Browne

A current affairs programme from an alternative perspective, focusing on issues of income and...

Tuesday, 18 July 2017

Tonight With Vincent Browne

A current affairs programme from an alternative perspective including some classic 'haranguing' and an...

Monday, 17 July 2017

Thursday, 13 July

A current affairs programme from an alternative perspective, focusing on issues of income and...

Friday, 14 July 2017

Wednesday, 12 July

A current affairs programme from an alternative perspective, focusing on issues of income and...

Thursday, 13 July 2017

Tuesday, 11 July

A current affairs programme from an alternative perspective, focusing on issues of income and...

Wednesday, 12 July 2017
Click here to view more
Vincent Browne TV3
@TonightWithVinB
Follow

VIDEO: Taoiseach's tribute to Vincent #vinb t.co/kch2qvaHBl

12:02 AM - 27 Jul 17

Vincent Browne TV3
@TonightWithVinB
Follow

VIDEO: Taoiseach and Vincent discuss housing crisis #vinb t.co/facDs6yMRd

11:54 PM - 26 Jul 17

Vincent Browne TV3
@TonightWithVinB
Follow

VIDEO: Taoiseach rules out coalition with Sinn Fein #vinb t.co/znKxb2L10X

11:41 PM - 26 Jul 17

Vincent Browne TV3
@TonightWithVinB
Follow

Housing: Why doesn't the State just build houses asks #vinb? There aren't enough houses @campaignforleo says but 3K under construction now

11:38 PM - 26 Jul 17

Vincent Browne TV3
@TonightWithVinB
Follow

Is he daunted by social problems as Taoiseach? @campaignforleo "No, I am looking to challenge them head-on". #vinb

11:37 PM - 26 Jul 17

Vincent Browne TV3
@TonightWithVinB
Follow

Why didn't @campaignforleo stay in Health? He didn't ask to stay but also "never asked to leave #vinb

11:35 PM - 26 Jul 17

Vincent Browne TV3
@TonightWithVinB
Follow

On Health:@campaignforleo Not just about money and wants to transform the false views that the solution to social problems is money #vinb

11:34 PM - 26 Jul 17

Vincent Browne TV3
@TonightWithVinB
Follow

On a possible coalition with @sinnfeinireland @campaignforleo says No, that @FineGael policies are too different #vinb

11:32 PM - 26 Jul 17