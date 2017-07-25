Back to School Costs

1 in 4 parents will have to deny their children some basic school items this year as they continue to struggle to fund the back to school spend.
Alan Cawley is convicted of beating Tom and Jack Blaine to death in their Castlebar home four years...
The tragic case of Marco Velocci and his son Alex, who died in a road crash in Limerick last year
Residents learning to cope as the Drogheda water crisis looks set to stretch into the weekend
Residents and businesses in the North East of the country may have to wait until the weekend to have...
The Union of students in Ireland has called for fresh thinking to tackle the upcoming third level...
Tens of thousands of householders and businesses in Co Louth and east Meath are facing days more water...
The parents of a young boy in the UK have ended their legal bid to bring their son abroad for...
Ian Bailey will not be extradited to France to face charges over the killing of Sophie Toscan Du...
At least 10 thousand people evacuated after wildfires in France...
Irish Water says parts to fix burst main in North East have arrived, we'll have the latest in the news… t.co/mhtNms6jPS
Residents affected by the water crisis in the North East confronted Minister @MurphyEoghan tonight. I'll have more on @be3Ireland at 10
Presenting #3news at 7 and 10 on @be3Ireland. Join us for more on double murder verdict, water crisis and Charlie Gard's parents' new plea
Chief Justice signals new rules on the way for social media use around ongoing trials -watch my report on #3news at… t.co/RSyMhPWTlN
Breaking: Chief Justice Susan Denham outlines need to look at guidelines for social media usage in court & impact o… t.co/luJXQOTFar
Coming up in news at 10 @IrelandAMTV3 latest on water shortages in north east, driver habits survey, and day 2 for… t.co/HWL4hMHf5B
On #3News at 5.30, body found in Dublin river, no water in much of northeast, clashes continue in Jerusalem and Bray air show wows onlookers