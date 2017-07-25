On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - Residents in Louth and East Meath face days more standing in line, as a mains fault sees the water supply cut
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - sentenced to life for the violent murder of two elderly brothers in...
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - remembering a friend lost in a drowning tragedy.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - A man in his thirties dies after an assault in County Dublin.
At least 10 thousand people evacuated after wildfires in France...
Irish Water says parts to fix burst main in North East have arrived, we'll have the latest in the news… t.co/mhtNms6jPS
Residents affected by the water crisis in the North East confronted Minister @MurphyEoghan tonight. I'll have more on @be3Ireland at 10
Presenting #3news at 7 and 10 on @be3Ireland. Join us for more on double murder verdict, water crisis and Charlie Gard's parents' new plea
Chief Justice signals new rules on the way for social media use around ongoing trials -watch my report on #3news at… t.co/RSyMhPWTlN
Breaking: Chief Justice Susan Denham outlines need to look at guidelines for social media usage in court & impact o… t.co/luJXQOTFar
Coming up in news at 10 @IrelandAMTV3 latest on water shortages in north east, driver habits survey, and day 2 for… t.co/HWL4hMHf5B
On #3News at 5.30, body found in Dublin river, no water in much of northeast, clashes continue in Jerusalem and Bray air show wows onlookers