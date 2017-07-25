Monday, 24 July 2017

Ian Bailey Extradition

Ian Bailey will not be extradited to France to face charges over the killing of Sophie Toscan Du Plantier

Alan Cawley Is Convicted

Alan Cawley is convicted of beating Tom and Jack Blaine to death in their Castlebar home four years...

Tuesday, 25 July 2017

Limerick Road Crash

The tragic case of Marco Velocci and his son Alex, who died in a road crash in Limerick last year

Tuesday, 25 July 2017

Water Crisis Continues

Residents learning to cope as the Drogheda water crisis looks set to stretch into the weekend

Tuesday, 25 July 2017

Water Crisis

Residents and businesses in the North East of the country may have to wait until the weekend to have...

Tuesday, 25 July 2017

Back to School Costs

1 in 4 parents will have to deny their children some basic school items this year as they continue to...

Tuesday, 25 July 2017

Student Housing Crisis

The Union of students in Ireland has called for fresh thinking to tackle the upcoming third level...

Tuesday, 25 July 2017

Water Chaos

Tens of thousands of householders and businesses in Co Louth and east Meath are facing days more water...

Monday, 24 July 2017

Charlie Gard

The parents of a young boy in the UK have ended their legal bid to bring their son abroad for...

Monday, 24 July 2017
3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
Follow

At least 10 thousand people evacuated after wildfires in France...

7:53 AM - 26 Jul 17

3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
Follow

Irish Water says parts to fix burst main in North East have arrived, we'll have the latest in the news… t.co/mhtNms6jPS

7:24 AM - 26 Jul 17

3News
@sharonmlynch
Follow

Residents affected by the water crisis in the North East confronted Minister @MurphyEoghan tonight. I'll have more on @be3Ireland at 10

9:43 PM - 25 Jul 17

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Presenting #3news at 7 and 10 on @be3Ireland. Join us for more on double murder verdict, water crisis and Charlie Gard's parents' new plea

6:25 PM - 25 Jul 17

3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Follow

Chief Justice signals new rules on the way for social media use around ongoing trials -watch my report on #3news at… t.co/RSyMhPWTlN

5:31 PM - 25 Jul 17

3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Follow

Breaking: Chief Justice Susan Denham outlines need to look at guidelines for social media usage in court & impact o… t.co/luJXQOTFar

12:17 PM - 25 Jul 17

3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
Follow

Coming up in news at 10 @IrelandAMTV3 latest on water shortages in north east, driver habits survey, and day 2 for… t.co/HWL4hMHf5B

9:48 AM - 25 Jul 17

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

On #3News at 5.30, body found in Dublin river, no water in much of northeast, clashes continue in Jerusalem and Bray air show wows onlookers

4:44 PM - 23 Jul 17