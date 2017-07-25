Monday, 24 July 2017

3News at 12.30

On 3News at 12:30 this Lunchtime - getting worse before it gets better for tens of thousands of people left without water until Thursday at the earliest.

3News at 12.30

On 3News at 12:30 this Lunchtime - North East water crisis deepens with another delay in getting...

Tuesday, 25 July 2017

3News at 12.30

On 3News at 12:30 this Lunchtime - three dead in Louth crash.

Friday, 21 July 2017

3News at 12.30

On 3News at 12:30 this Lunchtime - gangland investigation arrests

Thursday, 20 July 2017

3News at 12.30

On 3News at 12:30 this Lunchtime - Drowning tragedy.

Wednesday, 19 July 2017

3News at 12.30

On 3News at 12:30 this Lunchtime - 4 million euro drugs haul.

Tuesday, 18 July 2017

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Monday, 17 July 2017

3News at 12:30

On 3News at 12:30 this Lunchtime - a court hears how club rivalry led to the murder of a man in...

Friday, 14 July 2017

3News at 12:30

Donald Trump and his wife Melania have arrived in Paris for a 2 day visit.

Thursday, 13 July 2017
Click here to view more
3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
Follow

At least 10 thousand people evacuated after wildfires in France...

7:53 AM - 26 Jul 17

3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
Follow

Irish Water says parts to fix burst main in North East have arrived, we'll have the latest in the news… t.co/mhtNms6jPS

7:24 AM - 26 Jul 17

3News
@sharonmlynch
Follow

Residents affected by the water crisis in the North East confronted Minister @MurphyEoghan tonight. I'll have more on @be3Ireland at 10

9:43 PM - 25 Jul 17

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Presenting #3news at 7 and 10 on @be3Ireland. Join us for more on double murder verdict, water crisis and Charlie Gard's parents' new plea

6:25 PM - 25 Jul 17

3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Follow

Chief Justice signals new rules on the way for social media use around ongoing trials -watch my report on #3news at… t.co/RSyMhPWTlN

5:31 PM - 25 Jul 17

3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Follow

Breaking: Chief Justice Susan Denham outlines need to look at guidelines for social media usage in court & impact o… t.co/luJXQOTFar

12:17 PM - 25 Jul 17

3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
Follow

Coming up in news at 10 @IrelandAMTV3 latest on water shortages in north east, driver habits survey, and day 2 for… t.co/HWL4hMHf5B

9:48 AM - 25 Jul 17

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

On #3News at 5.30, body found in Dublin river, no water in much of northeast, clashes continue in Jerusalem and Bray air show wows onlookers

4:44 PM - 23 Jul 17