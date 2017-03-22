Monday, 27 March 2017

Terror in the heart of London - four now confirmed dead after an attack in Westminster.

Wednesday, 22 March 2017

Tuesday, 21 March 2017

Monday, 20 March 2017

Friday, 17 March 2017

Thursday, 16 March 2017

Wednesday, 15 March 2017

On News at 7 tonight - A dark day for the coast guard.

Tuesday, 14 March 2017

Emotional scenes as the victims of the Clondalkin fire are laid to rest.

Monday, 13 March 2017
At 7 on @be3Ireland, attempts to tilt wreckage of #Rescue116 as part of the efforts to find the 2 missing crew. I'll be live in Mayo #3News

7:05 PM - 27 Mar 17

Attempts ongoing this evening to tilt #Rescue116 wreckage to get a view underneath as part of the efforts to find the 2 missing crew

6:33 PM - 27 Mar 17

The Air Accident Investigation Unit says there has been "slight corrosive damage" to the black box from #Rescue116 but data should be intact

6:33 PM - 27 Mar 17

Bus strike continues as Bus Éireann board meet to discuss restructuring plan. I'll have more at 530 on @3news

4:55 PM - 27 Mar 17

Bus Éireann workers continue their strike action. I'll have all the latest shortly on @3NewsIreland at 1230

12:34 PM - 27 Mar 17

I'm reporting from the scene of last night's Dublin shooting in the 1230 news @3NewsIreland t.co/KPhoaj8QMK

11:22 AM - 27 Mar 17

Body of a woman found at a house in Faranree, Cork. Scene sealed off #3News

8:24 AM - 27 Mar 17

134 people have enjoyed a special show on board the world's first flight to view the Southern Lights. Details at 7 on @IrelandAMTV3 news

6:53 AM - 27 Mar 17