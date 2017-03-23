TV3 News: The 5:30

Garda Commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan has put up a robust defence of her position.
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - Going on strike.
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - London on high alert.
Your latest news update.
The latest national and international news stories from the TV3 News team.
The latest national and international news stories from the TV3 News team, hosted by Colette...
The American President, Donald Trump, outlines his intention to visit, as he meets Enda Kenny at the...
Search teams trying to locate a coast guard helicopter missing off the Co. Mayo shoreline have picked...
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - a dark day for the emergency services.
At 7 on @be3Ireland, attempts to tilt wreckage of #Rescue116 as part of the efforts to find the 2 missing crew. I'll be live in Mayo #3News
Attempts ongoing this evening to tilt #Rescue116 wreckage to get a view underneath as part of the efforts to find the 2 missing crew
The Air Accident Investigation Unit says there has been "slight corrosive damage" to the black box from #Rescue116 but data should be intact
Bus strike continues as Bus Éireann board meet to discuss restructuring plan. I'll have more at 530 on @3news
Bus Éireann workers continue their strike action. I'll have all the latest shortly on @3NewsIreland at 1230
I'm reporting from the scene of last night's Dublin shooting in the 1230 news @3NewsIreland t.co/KPhoaj8QMK
Body of a woman found at a house in Faranree, Cork. Scene sealed off #3News
134 people have enjoyed a special show on board the world's first flight to view the Southern Lights. Details at 7 on @IrelandAMTV3 news