Monday, 27 March 2017

Suspicious death in Cork under investigation

Gardai are continuing to question a man in connection with the suspicious death of a woman in Cork City.

Garda Commissioner faces down critics

Garda Commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan has put up a robust defence of her position.

Monday, 27 March 2017

Little prospect of a bus strike breakthrough

The all out strike at Bus Eireann is in danger of escalating. Workers at Dublin Bus and Iarnrod...

Monday, 27 March 2017

The search for Rescue 116

Its now 13 days since the helicopter crashed off the Mayo coast. Yesterday divers recovered the body...

Monday, 27 March 2017

A man is recovering after being shot in Dublin

Its believed hes is an innocent relative of the Hutch family.

Monday, 27 March 2017

Cork death investigation

Gardai are questioning a man in connection with the death of a woman in Cork.

Monday, 27 March 2017

London Attack

New details emerge about the London attacker's final hours.

Friday, 24 March 2017

Guilty Verdict

Roy Webster begins a mandatory life sentence over the death of Ann Shortall.

Friday, 24 March 2017

Bus Strike

A domino effect of disruptions and delays.

Friday, 24 March 2017
Click here to view more
3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

At 7 on @be3Ireland, attempts to tilt wreckage of #Rescue116 as part of the efforts to find the 2 missing crew. I'll be live in Mayo #3News

7:05 PM - 27 Mar 17

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

Attempts ongoing this evening to tilt #Rescue116 wreckage to get a view underneath as part of the efforts to find the 2 missing crew

6:33 PM - 27 Mar 17

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

The Air Accident Investigation Unit says there has been "slight corrosive damage" to the black box from #Rescue116 but data should be intact

6:33 PM - 27 Mar 17

3News
@AislingNiCTV3
Follow

Bus strike continues as Bus Éireann board meet to discuss restructuring plan. I'll have more at 530 on @3news

4:55 PM - 27 Mar 17

3News
@AislingNiCTV3
Follow

Bus Éireann workers continue their strike action. I'll have all the latest shortly on @3NewsIreland at 1230

12:34 PM - 27 Mar 17

3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
Follow

I'm reporting from the scene of last night's Dublin shooting in the 1230 news @3NewsIreland t.co/KPhoaj8QMK

11:22 AM - 27 Mar 17

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Body of a woman found at a house in Faranree, Cork. Scene sealed off #3News

8:24 AM - 27 Mar 17

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

134 people have enjoyed a special show on board the world's first flight to view the Southern Lights. Details at 7 on @IrelandAMTV3 news

6:53 AM - 27 Mar 17