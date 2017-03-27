A man is recovering after being shot in Dublin

Its believed hes is an innocent relative of the Hutch family.
Its now 13 days since the helicopter crashed off the Mayo coast. Yesterday divers recovered the body...
Gardai are questioning a man in connection with the death of a woman in Cork.
New details emerge about the London attacker's final hours.
Roy Webster begins a mandatory life sentence over the death of Ann Shortall.
A domino effect of disruptions and delays.
Commuters across the country are facing travel disruption this lunchtime, as Bus Eireann workers...
Reporter Ruairi Carroll is at Busaras this lunchtime.
Cork commuters have been particularly hard hit today - with bus and rail services both hit.
Body of a woman found at a house in Faranree, Cork. Scene sealed off #3News
134 people have enjoyed a special show on board the world's first flight to view the Southern Lights. Details at 7 on @IrelandAMTV3 news
Residents of Queensland Australia are bracing themselves for a potentially devastating cyclone. #3News
US-backed Syrian rebels claim to have taken a major step towards capturing the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa. Captured an airbase there
Today's deadline to restore powersharing in the North looks likely to be missed, after Sinn Fein withdrew from all-party talks. #3News
Sinn Fein will publish details of a motion of no confidence in the Garda Commissioner this morning. #3News