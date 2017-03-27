Monday, 27 March 2017

A man is recovering after being shot in Dublin

Its believed hes is an innocent relative of the Hutch family.

The search for Rescue 116

Its now 13 days since the helicopter crashed off the Mayo coast. Yesterday divers recovered the body...

Monday, 27 March 2017

Cork death investigation

Gardai are questioning a man in connection with the death of a woman in Cork.

Monday, 27 March 2017

London Attack

New details emerge about the London attacker's final hours.

Friday, 24 March 2017

Guilty Verdict

Roy Webster begins a mandatory life sentence over the death of Ann Shortall.

Friday, 24 March 2017

Bus Strike

A domino effect of disruptions and delays.

Friday, 24 March 2017

Bus Eireann workers begin all-out strike

Commuters across the country are facing travel disruption this lunchtime, as Bus Eireann workers...

Friday, 24 March 2017

Live from Busaras

Reporter Ruairi Carroll is at Busaras this lunchtime.  

Friday, 24 March 2017

Cork commuters hit hard by industrial action

Cork commuters have been particularly hard hit today - with bus and rail services both hit.  

Friday, 24 March 2017
Click here to view more
3News
@AislingNiCTV3
Follow

Bus Éireann workers continue their strike action. I'll have all the latest shortly on @3NewsIreland at 1230

12:34 PM - 27 Mar 17

3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
Follow

I'm reporting from the scene of last night's Dublin shooting in the 1230 news @3NewsIreland t.co/KPhoaj8QMK

11:22 AM - 27 Mar 17

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Body of a woman found at a house in Faranree, Cork. Scene sealed off #3News

8:24 AM - 27 Mar 17

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

134 people have enjoyed a special show on board the world's first flight to view the Southern Lights. Details at 7 on @IrelandAMTV3 news

6:53 AM - 27 Mar 17

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Residents of Queensland Australia are bracing themselves for a potentially devastating cyclone. #3News

6:53 AM - 27 Mar 17

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

US-backed Syrian rebels claim to have taken a major step towards capturing the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa. Captured an airbase there

6:53 AM - 27 Mar 17

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Today's deadline to restore powersharing in the North looks likely to be missed, after Sinn Fein withdrew from all-party talks. #3News

6:53 AM - 27 Mar 17

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Sinn Fein will publish details of a motion of no confidence in the Garda Commissioner this morning. #3News

6:53 AM - 27 Mar 17