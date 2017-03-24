Monday, 27 March 2017

News at 12.30

On 3News at 12:30 this Lunchtime - Cork death investigation.

News at 12:30

Commuters across the country are facing travel disruption this lunchtime, as Bus Eireann workers...

Friday, 24 March 2017

News at 12:30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Thursday, 23 March 2017

News at 12:30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Geraldine Lynagh

Wednesday, 22 March 2017

News at 12:30

Tributes from across the political spectrum for Martin McGuinness who's died at the age of 66

Tuesday, 21 March 2017

News at 12:30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Monday, 20 March 2017

News at 12:30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Friday, 17 March 2017

News at 12:30

Teams searching for the wreckage of Rescue 116 say their focus today is on a signal from the black box...

Thursday, 16 March 2017

News at 12:30

A murder investigation is underway in India after the body of an Irish woman was discovered near a...

Wednesday, 15 March 2017
Click here to view more
3News
@AislingNiCTV3
Follow

Bus Éireann workers continue their strike action. I'll have all the latest shortly on @3NewsIreland at 1230

12:34 PM - 27 Mar 17

3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
Follow

I'm reporting from the scene of last night's Dublin shooting in the 1230 news @3NewsIreland t.co/KPhoaj8QMK

11:22 AM - 27 Mar 17

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Body of a woman found at a house in Faranree, Cork. Scene sealed off #3News

8:24 AM - 27 Mar 17

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

134 people have enjoyed a special show on board the world's first flight to view the Southern Lights. Details at 7 on @IrelandAMTV3 news

6:53 AM - 27 Mar 17

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Residents of Queensland Australia are bracing themselves for a potentially devastating cyclone. #3News

6:53 AM - 27 Mar 17

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

US-backed Syrian rebels claim to have taken a major step towards capturing the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa. Captured an airbase there

6:53 AM - 27 Mar 17

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Today's deadline to restore powersharing in the North looks likely to be missed, after Sinn Fein withdrew from all-party talks. #3News

6:53 AM - 27 Mar 17

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Sinn Fein will publish details of a motion of no confidence in the Garda Commissioner this morning. #3News

6:53 AM - 27 Mar 17