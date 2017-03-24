Friday, 24 March 2017

Guilty Verdict

Roy Webster begins a mandatory life sentence over the death of Ann Shortall.

London Attack

New details emerge about the London attacker's final hours.

Friday, 24 March 2017

Bus Strike

A domino effect of disruptions and delays.

Friday, 24 March 2017

Bus Eireann workers begin all-out strike

Commuters across the country are facing travel disruption this lunchtime, as Bus Eireann workers...

Friday, 24 March 2017

Live from Busaras

Reporter Ruairi Carroll is at Busaras this lunchtime.  

Friday, 24 March 2017

Cork commuters hit hard by industrial action

Cork commuters have been particularly hard hit today - with bus and rail services both hit.  

Friday, 24 March 2017

Details emerge about the man behind the Westminster terror attack

As he was identified, the militant group, the so-called Islamic State, said it was responsible for the...

Thursday, 23 March 2017

Gardai admit a massive error on penalty points and breath tests

Gardai have apologised for an embarrassing error over penalty points and breath tests.

Thursday, 23 March 2017

London Terror Attack

British prime minister Teresa May has confirmed that one irish person is among those injured in the...

Thursday, 23 March 2017
Among the incredible responses of people in Mayo after #Rescue116 crash, a 10 year old girl made food for volunteers t.co/jNDKEbX9Ib

3:07 PM - 25 Mar 17

Efforts continuing to recover the body of the #Rescue116 crew member from the wreckage as Naval Service divers search for other 2 crew men

10:53 AM - 25 Mar 17

Gardai say the bodies of the 2 other #Rescue116 crew men have yet to be located. Operations will continue overnight t.co/NndFUHHHOQ

11:56 PM - 24 Mar 17

BREAKING: Gardai confirm that body of a #Rescue116 crew member has been found in the helicopter cockpit. His identity is not being released

11:43 PM - 24 Mar 17

At 10 on @be3Ireland, black box from #Rescue116 is recovered during dives. I'll be live in Mayo as effort to find 3 crew continues #3News

10:02 PM - 24 Mar 17

On 3news at 10 - Trump healthcare plan pulled due to lack of support, Rescue 116 black box found & all the #IrevWal highlights @3NewsIreland

9:32 PM - 24 Mar 17

At 7 on @be3Ireland, black box from #Rescue116 recovered during diving operation. I'll be live from Mayo #3News t.co/hAnrV7b1lC

7:03 PM - 24 Mar 17

Rescue 116 black box recorder found off Mayo coast, we'll have the latest from @FergalOBrienTV3 in Blacksod on 3news at 7 @3NewsIreland

5:48 PM - 24 Mar 17