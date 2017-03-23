News at 12:30

Commuters across the country are facing travel disruption this lunchtime, as Bus Eireann workers embark on all-out indefinite Strike action.
Tributes from across the political spectrum for Martin McGuinness who's died at the age of 66
Teams searching for the wreckage of Rescue 116 say their focus today is on a signal from the black box...
A murder investigation is underway in India after the body of an Irish woman was discovered near a...
A major search and rescue operation is underway off the Mayo coast after an Irish Coast Guard...
Among the incredible responses of people in Mayo after #Rescue116 crash, a 10 year old girl made food for volunteers t.co/jNDKEbX9Ib
Efforts continuing to recover the body of the #Rescue116 crew member from the wreckage as Naval Service divers search for other 2 crew men
Gardai say the bodies of the 2 other #Rescue116 crew men have yet to be located. Operations will continue overnight t.co/NndFUHHHOQ
BREAKING: Gardai confirm that body of a #Rescue116 crew member has been found in the helicopter cockpit. His identity is not being released
At 10 on @be3Ireland, black box from #Rescue116 is recovered during dives. I'll be live in Mayo as effort to find 3 crew continues #3News
On 3news at 10 - Trump healthcare plan pulled due to lack of support, Rescue 116 black box found & all the #IrevWal highlights @3NewsIreland
At 7 on @be3Ireland, black box from #Rescue116 recovered during diving operation. I'll be live from Mayo #3News t.co/hAnrV7b1lC
Rescue 116 black box recorder found off Mayo coast, we'll have the latest from @FergalOBrienTV3 in Blacksod on 3news at 7 @3NewsIreland