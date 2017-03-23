News at 12:30

Friday, 24 March 2017

Commuters across the country are facing travel disruption this lunchtime, as Bus Eireann workers embark on all-out indefinite Strike action. 

Thursday, 23 March 2017

Wednesday, 22 March 2017

Tributes from across the political spectrum for Martin McGuinness who's died at the age of 66

Tuesday, 21 March 2017

Monday, 20 March 2017

Friday, 17 March 2017

Teams searching for the wreckage of Rescue 116 say their focus today is on a signal from the black box...

Thursday, 16 March 2017

A murder investigation is underway in India after the body of an Irish woman was discovered near a...

Wednesday, 15 March 2017

A major search and rescue operation is underway off the Mayo coast after an Irish Coast Guard...

Tuesday, 14 March 2017
Among the incredible responses of people in Mayo after #Rescue116 crash, a 10 year old girl made food for volunteers t.co/jNDKEbX9Ib

3:07 PM - 25 Mar 17

Efforts continuing to recover the body of the #Rescue116 crew member from the wreckage as Naval Service divers search for other 2 crew men

10:53 AM - 25 Mar 17

Gardai say the bodies of the 2 other #Rescue116 crew men have yet to be located. Operations will continue overnight t.co/NndFUHHHOQ

11:56 PM - 24 Mar 17

BREAKING: Gardai confirm that body of a #Rescue116 crew member has been found in the helicopter cockpit. His identity is not being released

11:43 PM - 24 Mar 17

At 10 on @be3Ireland, black box from #Rescue116 is recovered during dives. I'll be live in Mayo as effort to find 3 crew continues #3News

10:02 PM - 24 Mar 17

On 3news at 10 - Trump healthcare plan pulled due to lack of support, Rescue 116 black box found & all the #IrevWal highlights @3NewsIreland

9:32 PM - 24 Mar 17

At 7 on @be3Ireland, black box from #Rescue116 recovered during diving operation. I'll be live from Mayo #3News t.co/hAnrV7b1lC

7:03 PM - 24 Mar 17

Rescue 116 black box recorder found off Mayo coast, we'll have the latest from @FergalOBrienTV3 in Blacksod on 3news at 7 @3NewsIreland

5:48 PM - 24 Mar 17