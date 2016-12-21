TV3 News at 8

A man has died following a shooting in West Dublin. He was hit several times after being approached by a gunman shortly after 5pm this evening.
Communities in the north east have vowed to bitterly resist any attempts to erect pylons for a...
The so-called Islamic State has claimed it carried out the attack on a Christmas market in Berlin that...
The Department of Finance and the European Commission are continuing their war of words over the Apple...
A GP who was cleared of killing her disabled daughter has criticised the supports available to...
On News at 8 Tonight - deal done on rent row.
On News at 8 Tonight - 14 billion euro health plan unveiled, as 536 patients are treated on trolleys.
Plans to put a cap on rent increases have been criticised by landlords. The 4 percent limit would...
A man is jailed for fifteen years for a violent and sustained sexual assault.
Berlin Christmas market reopens, as hunt continues for Tunisian lorry attack suspect. I'll have the latest in The 12.30 #TV3News
Spain is gearing up for the biggest lottery in the world. Total of €2.3 BILLION up for grabs in today's 'El Gordo' draw #TV3News
Donald Trump has appointed a strong critic of China to a top trade post in his new administration. #TV3News
Dublin City Council has rejected criticism that its emergency accommodation is inappropriate and poorly managed. #TV3News
The funeral of the Russian Ambassador to Turkey who was shot dead on Monday takes place in Moscow today. #TV3News
Efforts continuing to identify a number of bodies found at the site of a fire at a fireworks market in Mexico. Many remains badly charred
Evacuations have resumed in the Syrian city of Aleppo, after being delayed for a day. #TV3News
Coming up at 7 - A manhunt is continuing in Germany and across Europe for prime suspect for this week's lorry attack in Berlin #TV3News