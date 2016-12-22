Thursday, 22 December 2016

Medical Council Hearing into failure to diagnose woman's cancer hears evidence

A Medical Council hearing into the failure to diagnose cervical cancer in an 80-year-old woman who later died, has been hearing more evidence.

No breakthrough in hunt for Berlin market attacker

German police have been carrying out a series of raids in their search for the main suspect in the...

Status Orange weather warning is in place for tomorrow

Met Eireann says heavy winds forecast for early tomorrow could hit power supplies and make driving...

Suspect in Christmas market attack may have been under surveilance

German police have offered a 100 thousand Euro reward for information, on the whereabouts of the prime...

Efforts underway to find alternative accommodation for homeless at Apollo House

Efforts are underway to find alternative accomodation for the homeless people who have been staying in...

Judge orders occupiers to leave Apollo House

Campaigners and homeless people occupying a vacant office building in Dublin have been ordered to...

Reward offered for man suspected of Berlin Christmas market attack

German authorities have offered a one hundred thousand euro reward to help track down the man...

Court hears victim impact statement

The mother of a young man killed in a New Year's attack two years ago, has said the torture and fear...

German police looking for Tunisian man suspected of Christmas market attack

German police are searching for a Tunisian man, who is now a suspect in the Christmas market attack...

