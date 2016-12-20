TV3 News: The 5:30

A group of campaigners and homeless people occupying a vacant office building in central Dublin have been ordered to leave by the High Court.
German police admit the person behind the Berlin Christmas market attack may still be at large.
Russia is sending its own investigators to Turkey after its ambassador to Ankara was shot dead during...
Central Bank accused of not doing enough for borrowers denied tracker rates.
A shop owner who attacked and killed a customer over a 70 cent phone call displayed an "utterly...
Soaring motor premiums are leading to a dramatic spike in the number of uninsured drivers on the...
The sentencing hearing has opened for seven people involved in the death of a young man in a New...
Berlin Christmas market reopens, as hunt continues for Tunisian lorry attack suspect. I'll have the latest in The 12.30 #TV3News
Spain is gearing up for the biggest lottery in the world. Total of €2.3 BILLION up for grabs in today's 'El Gordo' draw #TV3News
Donald Trump has appointed a strong critic of China to a top trade post in his new administration. #TV3News
Dublin City Council has rejected criticism that its emergency accommodation is inappropriate and poorly managed. #TV3News
The funeral of the Russian Ambassador to Turkey who was shot dead on Monday takes place in Moscow today. #TV3News
Efforts continuing to identify a number of bodies found at the site of a fire at a fireworks market in Mexico. Many remains badly charred
Evacuations have resumed in the Syrian city of Aleppo, after being delayed for a day. #TV3News
Coming up at 7 - A manhunt is continuing in Germany and across Europe for prime suspect for this week's lorry attack in Berlin #TV3News