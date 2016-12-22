High Court hears from both sides in Apollo House case

A High Court hearing over the immediate future of Apollo house is underway at the Four courts this luncthime
German police have offered a 100 thousand Euro reward for information, on the whereabouts of the prime...
Efforts are underway to find alternative accomodation for the homeless people who have been staying in...
A Medical Council hearing into the failure to diagnose cervical cancer in an 80-year-old woman who...
Campaigners and homeless people occupying a vacant office building in Dublin have been ordered to...
German authorities have offered a one hundred thousand euro reward to help track down the man...
The mother of a young man killed in a New Year's attack two years ago, has said the torture and fear...
German police are searching for a Tunisian man, who is now a suspect in the Christmas market attack...
An Bord Pleanala has granted approval for the controversial North/South interconnector.
Berlin Christmas market reopens, as hunt continues for Tunisian lorry attack suspect. I'll have the latest in The 12.30 #TV3News
Spain is gearing up for the biggest lottery in the world. Total of €2.3 BILLION up for grabs in today's 'El Gordo' draw #TV3News
Donald Trump has appointed a strong critic of China to a top trade post in his new administration. #TV3News
Dublin City Council has rejected criticism that its emergency accommodation is inappropriate and poorly managed. #TV3News
The funeral of the Russian Ambassador to Turkey who was shot dead on Monday takes place in Moscow today. #TV3News
Efforts continuing to identify a number of bodies found at the site of a fire at a fireworks market in Mexico. Many remains badly charred
Evacuations have resumed in the Syrian city of Aleppo, after being delayed for a day. #TV3News
Coming up at 7 - A manhunt is continuing in Germany and across Europe for prime suspect for this week's lorry attack in Berlin #TV3News