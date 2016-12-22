Electoral college certifies Donald Trump as next president

Donald Trump has been officially ratified as the next President of the United States.
German police have offered a 100 thousand Euro reward for information, on the whereabouts of the prime...
German police are searching for a Tunisian man, who is now a suspect in the Christmas market attack...
Man arrested after 12 killed and dozens seriously injured in Berlin Christmas market attack.
Police in Berlin are continuing to question a suspect over what they're describing as a probable...
Moscow has sent investigators to Turkey following the murder of its ambassador to the country.
On the 12:30 this Lunchtime - we dont want your billions.
On the 12:30 this Lunchtime - Sentenced for royal threats.
On the 12:30 this Lunchtime - your health is your wealth.
Berlin Christmas market reopens, as hunt continues for Tunisian lorry attack suspect. I'll have the latest in The 12.30 #TV3News
Spain is gearing up for the biggest lottery in the world. Total of €2.3 BILLION up for grabs in today's 'El Gordo' draw #TV3News
Donald Trump has appointed a strong critic of China to a top trade post in his new administration. #TV3News
Dublin City Council has rejected criticism that its emergency accommodation is inappropriate and poorly managed. #TV3News
The funeral of the Russian Ambassador to Turkey who was shot dead on Monday takes place in Moscow today. #TV3News
Efforts continuing to identify a number of bodies found at the site of a fire at a fireworks market in Mexico. Many remains badly charred
Evacuations have resumed in the Syrian city of Aleppo, after being delayed for a day. #TV3News
Coming up at 7 - A manhunt is continuing in Germany and across Europe for prime suspect for this week's lorry attack in Berlin #TV3News