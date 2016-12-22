Tuesday, 20 December 2016

Man arrested after 12 killed in Berlin market attack

Police in Berlin are continuing to question a suspect over what they're describing as a probable terror attack. 

News at 12:30

German police have offered a 100 thousand Euro reward for information, on the whereabouts of the prime...

Thursday, 22 December 2016

News at 12:30

German police are searching for a Tunisian man, who is now a suspect in the Christmas market attack...

Wednesday, 21 December 2016

The 12:30

Man arrested after 12 killed and dozens seriously injured in Berlin Christmas market attack.  

Tuesday, 20 December 2016

Moscow sends investigators to Ankara after Russian ambassador is shot dead

Moscow has sent investigators to Turkey following the murder of its ambassador to the country.  

Tuesday, 20 December 2016

Electoral college certifies Donald Trump as next president

Donald Trump has been officially ratified as the next President of the United States. 

Tuesday, 20 December 2016

News at 12:30

On the 12:30 this Lunchtime - we dont want your billions.

Monday, 19 December 2016

News at 12.30

On the 12:30 this Lunchtime - Sentenced for royal threats.

Thursday, 15 December 2016

News at 12.30

On the 12:30 this Lunchtime - your health is your wealth.

Wednesday, 14 December 2016
Click here to view more
TV3 News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Berlin Christmas market reopens, as hunt continues for Tunisian lorry attack suspect. I'll have the latest in The 12.30 #TV3News

11:36 AM - 22 Dec 16

TV3 News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Spain is gearing up for the biggest lottery in the world. Total of €2.3 BILLION up for grabs in today's 'El Gordo' draw #TV3News

6:25 AM - 22 Dec 16

TV3 News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Donald Trump has appointed a strong critic of China to a top trade post in his new administration. #TV3News

6:25 AM - 22 Dec 16

TV3 News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Dublin City Council has rejected criticism that its emergency accommodation is inappropriate and poorly managed. #TV3News

6:25 AM - 22 Dec 16

TV3 News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

The funeral of the Russian Ambassador to Turkey who was shot dead on Monday takes place in Moscow today. #TV3News

6:25 AM - 22 Dec 16

TV3 News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Efforts continuing to identify a number of bodies found at the site of a fire at a fireworks market in Mexico. Many remains badly charred

6:24 AM - 22 Dec 16

TV3 News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Evacuations have resumed in the Syrian city of Aleppo, after being delayed for a day. #TV3News

6:24 AM - 22 Dec 16

TV3 News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Coming up at 7 - A manhunt is continuing in Germany and across Europe for prime suspect for this week's lorry attack in Berlin #TV3News

6:24 AM - 22 Dec 16